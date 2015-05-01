FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Energy East project could go ahead with one export port -TransCanada CEO
May 1, 2015 / 6:51 PM / 2 years ago

Energy East project could go ahead with one export port -TransCanada CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 1 (Reuters) - TransCanada Corp is still mulling alternative sites for a second oil export terminal for its Energy East pipeline, though the C$12 billion project could go ahead with just one export port, chief executive Russ Girling said on Friday.

“We continue to look at numerous places for second terminal,” Girling told reporters at the company’s annual general meeting in Calgary. “Can we live with one terminal? The answer to that is absolutely yes.”

TransCanada said last month that it was scrapping plans for an oil export port in Cacouna, Quebec - one of two planned as part of the 1.1 million barrel per day project - due to danger to whales in the St. Lawrence river.

Reporting by Julie Gordon in Vancouver; Editing by Chris Reese

