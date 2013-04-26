FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-TransCanada expects Keystone XL to be in service in H2 of 2015
#Market News
April 26, 2013 / 12:55 PM / 4 years ago

REFILE-TransCanada expects Keystone XL to be in service in H2 of 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - TransCanada Corp reported a 27 percent rise in first-quarter profit, and said it now expects its Keystone XL pipeline to be in service in the second half of 2015.

Canada’s No.2 pipeline company said net income attributable to common shares rose to C$446 million ($437 million), or 63 Canadian cents per share, from C$352 million, or 50 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Comparable earnings, which exclude most one-time items, were C$370 million, or 52 Canadian cents per share.

The long-delayed pipeline is awaiting U.S. presidential approval.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
