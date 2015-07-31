Pipeline operator TransCanada's profit rises 19.6 pct

July 31 (Reuters) - TransCanada Corp , Canada’s second-largest pipeline company, reported a 19.6 percent rise in comparable profit, helped mainly by higher earnings from its Canadian Mainline and Keystone pipelines.

Comparable earnings rose to C$397 million ($305 million), or 56 Canadian cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from C$332 million, or 47 Canadian cents per share, a year-earlier. ($1 = C$1.30) (Reporting by Sneha Banerjee in Bengaluru and Julie Gordon in Vancouver; Editing by Anil D‘Silva)