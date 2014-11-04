FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TransCanada's profit beats estimates
Sections
Featured
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
De-centralizing power in Japan
energy & environment
De-centralizing power in Japan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 4, 2014 / 1:40 PM / 3 years ago

TransCanada's profit beats estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 4 (Reuters) - TransCanada Corp , Canada’s No.2 pipeline company, posted a better-than-expected third-quarter profit, helped higher earnings from its Keystone and Mexican pipelines.

Net income attributable to common shares fell to C$457 million ($400 million), or 64 Canadian cents per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30, from C$481 million, or 68 Canadian cents, a year earlier.

Comparable earnings, which exclude most one-time items, rose to C$450 million from C$447 million. They were flat on a per share basis, at 63 Canadian cents, above the average analyst estimate of 61, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (1 US dollar = 1.1410 Canadian dollar) (Reporting by Ashutosh Pandey in Bangalore and Scott Haggett in Calgary; Editing by Ted Kerr)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.