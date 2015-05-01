FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pipeline operator TransCanada's net profit falls on derivatives
May 1, 2015 / 12:15 PM / 2 years ago

Pipeline operator TransCanada's net profit falls on derivatives

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 1 (Reuters) - TransCanada Corp , Canada’s second-largest pipeline company, reported a 6.1 percent fall in quarterly net profit, hurt by derivative losses.

Net income attributable to shareholders fell to C$387 million ($320 million), or 55 Canadian cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from C$412 million, or 58 cents per share, a year earlier.

Comparable earnings rose about 10 percent to C$465 million as a strong performance by the company’s Keystone System, Eastern Canadian Power and U.S. Power units helped to offset depressed power prices.

$1 = 1.2101 Canadian dollars Reporting by Sneha Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
