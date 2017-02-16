FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
TransCanada posts smaller quarterly loss
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
Solar Eclipse
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Coal
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 16, 2017 / 12:44 PM / 6 months ago

TransCanada posts smaller quarterly loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 16(Reuters) - TransCanada Corp, Canada's No. 2 pipeline operator, reported a smaller quarterly loss from a year earlier, when it booked a C$2.9 billion ($2.23 billion) impairment charge on its Keystone XL oil pipeline.

The company's net loss attributable to shareholders narrowed to C$358 million, or 43 Canadian cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 from C$2.46 billion, or C$3.47 per share, a year earlier.

The latest quarter included charges of about C$1 billion.

U.S. President Donald Trump last month cleared the way for TransCanada's proposed Keystone XL pipeline from the Alberta oil sands to U.S. refineries, after it was rejected in 2015 by then-President Barack Obama on environmental concerns.

$1 = 1.3025 Canadian dollars Reporting by Swetha Gopinath and Vishaka George in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.