BRIEF-PRA group announces proposed $300 million offering of convertible senior notes due 2023
* PRA Group announces proposed $300 million offering of convertible senior notes due 2023
May 5 TransCanada Corp's quarterly profit more than doubled, as Canada's No. 2 pipeline operator incurred lower charges.
The company's net profit attributable to shareholders rose to C$643 million ($467 million), or 74 Canadian cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31 from C$252 million, or 36 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.
The latest quarter included about C$48 million in charges, mainly related to the acquisition of Columbia Pipeline Group. The year-ago quarter included charges of about C$211 million, mainly related to the termination of Alberta power purchase agreements.
Revenue rose 35.5 percent to C$3.39 billion. ($1 = 1.3775 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Supriya Kurane)
* PRA Group announces proposed $300 million offering of convertible senior notes due 2023
* ADNOC signs exclusive agreement with penthol for Group III base oil sales into the United States of America through the Vertex-Penthol partnership
* Netsol Technologies announces fiscal 2017 third quarter financial results