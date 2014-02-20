FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TransCanada CEO says Nebraska Keystone ruling a 'solvable problem'
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Chastened Merkel braces for coalition tussle after vote
World
Chastened Merkel braces for coalition tussle after vote
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 20, 2014 / 7:30 PM / 4 years ago

TransCanada CEO says Nebraska Keystone ruling a 'solvable problem'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CALGARY, Alberta, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Transcanada Corp Chief Executive Russ Girling said on Thursday a Nebraska court ruling voiding Nebraska state approval for the controversial Keystone XL pipeline is a “solvable problem” that is unlikely to affect the U.S. government’s process for reaching a final decision on the line.

Girling said on a conference call that the ruling on Wednesday, in which Nebraska’s District Court of Lancaster County voided state approval of the Keystone XL project, would not affect the current 90-day National Interest Determination process being carried out by the U.S. State Department.

The court ruling is being appealed by Nebraska’s attorney-general, and Girling said his company remains committed to building Keystone XL.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.