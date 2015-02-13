FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TransCanada: No impact on pipeline projects from declining oil prices
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 13, 2015 / 9:15 PM / 3 years ago

TransCanada: No impact on pipeline projects from declining oil prices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 13 (Reuters) - TransCanada Corp, Canada’s second-largest pipeline company, is not seeing any impact from the decline in the oil price on its new and proposed crude oil pipeline projects, a company executive said on Friday.

“We haven’t had any impact from the decline in the commodity price,” said Paul Miller, TransCanada’s president of liquid pipelines, on a conference call with investors. “The shippers who have signed up for these pipes are still fully behind us.”

The company also said its Upland pipeline project is contracted to carry 70,000 barrels-per-day of oil from various source points in North Dakota, Alberta and Saskatchewan and will connect those volumes with the proposed Energy East pipeline. (Reporting by Julie Gordon in Vancouver and Scott Haggett in Calgary; Editing by Gunna Dickson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.