Canada regulator confirms some TransCanada safety allegations

CALGARY, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Canada’s energy regulator in a report released on Friday found that six of 16 pipeline safety allegations against TransCanada Corp were “partially substantiated.”

The National Energy Board said it found no reason to issue any enforcement action in response to the complaints that were raised by a whistleblower.

The regulator also said it concluded that none of the allegations posed an immediate threat to the safety of workers, the public or the environment. (Reporting by Mike De Souza, editing by G Crosse)