FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-TransCanada, TransAlta power deal to come back online
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 23, 2012 / 2:21 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-TransCanada, TransAlta power deal to come back online

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 23 (Reuters) - TransCanada Corp, Canada’s biggest pipeline company, said an independent arbitration panel has asked TransAlta Corp to limit force majeure at its coal-fired power station in Alberta to a reasonable period and upheld an agreement between the two companies.

TransAlta took its Sundance 1 and 2 units, with a capacity of 560 megawatts, out of service in December 2010 following problems with the boiler tubes. The company later cited force majeure provisions to end the power purchase agreement with TransCanada.

TransCanada said on Monday that the arbitration panel has ordered TransAlta to rebuild the units and limited its force majeure claim from Nov. 20, 2011, until a period of time that the units can reasonably be returned to service.

TransAlta said it will immediately start work to repair the units at an estimated cost of about C$190 million ($188.1 million).

TransCanada said it would record a C$50 million charge in the second quarter earnings.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.