TransCanada Pipelines sells C$750 mln debt in two parts - term sheet

July 16 (Reuters) - TransCanada Pipelines Ltd on Tuesday sold C$750 million ($721 million) of medium term note debenbentures in two parts, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The sale included C$450 million ($433 million) of 3.69 percent notes, due July 19, 2023, which were priced at 99.992 to yield 3.691 percent or 125.7 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark.

TransCanada Pipelines also sold C$300 million ($288 million) in a reopening of an existing issue, due Nov. 15, 2041. The 4.55 percent issue was priced at 99.521 to yield 4.58 percent or 163 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark.

The investment dealer arm of Bank of Montreal was the sole bookrunning manager of the sale.