FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Nuance to buy Transcend Services for $300 mln
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 7, 2012 / 1:30 PM / 6 years ago

UPDATE 1-Nuance to buy Transcend Services for $300 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 7 (Reuters) - Speech-recognition software maker Nuance Communications Inc said it will acquire smaller rival Transcend Services Inc for about $300 million in cash, to expand its customer base in the small- to mid-size hospital market.

The $29.50 a share offer is at a 40 percent premium to Transcend’s Tuesday close on the Nasdaq.

The deal, which is expected to close in the second half of fiscal 2012, will add between 8 cents and 9 cents a share to adjusted earnings, and $140 million to $150 million in revenue in fiscal 2013.

Shares of Nuance rose more than 1 percent to $25.80 in trading before the bell. They closed at $25.50 Tuesday on the Nasdaq.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.