CORRECTED-BRIEF-Transcept Pharma, Purdue Pharma file action against Novel

(Corrects headline to say Transcept and Purdue filed action alleging patent infringement by Novel Labs. They received a Paragraph IV notice letter from Novel on July 31, which was reported earlier)

Sept 11 (Reuters) - Sept 11 (Reuters) - Transcept Pharmaceuticals Inc : * Transcept pharmaceuticals Inc joined Purdue Pharmaceutical products, Purdue Pharma L.P. in filing action against Novel - SEC filing * Action alleging infringement of the ‘628 patent’ and seeking injunctive and other relief against Novel. * Commencement of the action automatically stays FDA approval of the Novel ANDA until January 2015 (Reporting by Balaji Sridharan in Bangalore)