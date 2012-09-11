FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-BRIEF-Transcept Pharma, Purdue Pharma file action against Novel
September 11, 2012 / 9:21 PM / in 5 years

CORRECTED-BRIEF-Transcept Pharma, Purdue Pharma file action against Novel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects headline to say Transcept and Purdue filed action alleging patent infringement by Novel Labs. They received a Paragraph IV notice letter from Novel on July 31, which was reported earlier)

Sept 11 (Reuters) - Sept 11 (Reuters) - Transcept Pharmaceuticals Inc : * Transcept pharmaceuticals Inc joined Purdue Pharmaceutical products, Purdue Pharma L.P. in filing action against Novel - SEC filing * Action alleging infringement of the ‘628 patent’ and seeking injunctive and other relief against Novel. * Commencement of the action automatically stays FDA approval of the Novel ANDA until January 2015 (Reporting by Balaji Sridharan in Bangalore)

