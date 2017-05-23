FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
D.C. Circuit rejects environmental challenge to gas pipeline expansion
May 23, 2017 / 9:21 PM / 3 months ago

D.C. Circuit rejects environmental challenge to gas pipeline expansion

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission did not violate the U.S. Clean Water Act by giving Transcontinental Gas Pipe Line conditional approval for a 30-mile expansion project before a state permit was issued, a federal appeals court held on Tuesday.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit rejected arguments by the Delaware Riverkeeper Network, which said FERC violated the Clean Water Act by greenlighting the Leidy Southeast Expansion Project before the state of Pennsylvania had finalized its review.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2qTy6sA

