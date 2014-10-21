BRIEF-Transcom signs strategic partnership agreement with Claro in Peru

STOCKHOLM, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Transcom Worldwide SA

* Transcom signs agreement with Claro in Peru, expanding its domestic Latin American business

* Says will manage inbound customer service on behalf of Claro from its Lima site in Peru

* Says services under the new agreement with Claro will be ramped up successively in the next few months

* Says expects its Lima site to reach full utilization during the first quarter of 2015, contributing to improved profitability in Latin America