BRIEF-Transcom closes divestment of its Austrian credit management services operations

July 31 (Reuters) - Transcom Worldwide SA : * Closes divestment of its austrian credit management services operations * Transcom today announced the successful closing of the divestment of its Austrian Credit Management Services operations (CMS Austria) to the private equity investor HANNOVER Finanz Group, for EUR15.0 million on a cash and debt free basis * This transaction is in line with Transcom's strategy to focus on its core business - outsourced customer care solutions (CRM). Link to press release: here