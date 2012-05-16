FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 16, 2012 / 5:15 PM / in 5 years

Russia's Transcontainer boosts dividend

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, May 16 (Reuters) - Russian rail group Transcontainer said on Wednesday its board of directors recommended a 30-fold increase in its 2011 dividend payments after its net profit quadrupled ahead of a possible privatisation of the company.

The payment would total 1.22 billion roubles ($39.45 million) or 35 percent of net profit under Russian Accounting Standards. That is equivalent to 87.68 roubles ($2.84) per ordinary share compared to 2.91 roubles per share paid in 2010.

The company, majority owned by state rail monopoly Russian Railways, transports goods for a wide range of industries including autos, consumer goods, metals and paper across Russia’s vast rail network.

The state monopoly raised $400 million from a London IPO of Transcontainer in November 2010 and now Russian Railways has permission from the government to sell a controlling stake in Transcontainer as part of a long term plan to raise cash for new infrastructure.

$1 = 30.9242 Russian roubles Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle

