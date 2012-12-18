Russia's Transcontainer 9-mth earnings rise 43 pct

MOSCOW, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Russian rail group Transcontainer said on Tuesday its nine-month net profit rose 43 percent, year-on-year, to 4.27 billion roubles ($137.74 million), supported by continuing market growth and efficiency gains.

The company’s total revenue increased by 24.5 percent to 27.4 billion roubles, and earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) grew by 28.6 percent to 8.2 billion roubles, it said in a statement.

It also said it expected rail container market growth rates to slow single-digit rates in 2013 from 10.5 percent this year “given the weakening consensus forecast for the Russian GDP growth ... as well as the first signs of slowdown in the Russian rail freight turnover in November 2012.”