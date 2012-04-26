FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Russia's Transcontainer says 2011 profit up fourfold
April 26, 2012 / 6:36 AM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Russia's Transcontainer says 2011 profit up fourfold

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Says FY profit was 3.8 bln roubles

* Says economic climate uncertain for H2 2012

* Will grow in line with economic recovery

MOSCOW, April 26 (Reuters) - Russian rail group Transcontainer warned of an uncertain second half of 2012 on Thursday as it reported a quadrupling of full year profit to 3.8 billion roubles ($129.29 million).

The company, majority owned by state rail monopoly Russian Railways, transports goods for a wide range of industries including autos, consumer goods, metals and paper across Russia’s vast rail network.

“Although the company’s performance in the first quarter of 2012 remained strong, the market prospects for the second half of 2012 are still hard to predict,” the company said in a statement.

“If this recovery persists and trade grows, management expects the company’s revenue to grow in line with this recovery,” it added.

Transcontainer’s revenue for 2011 increased 35.2 percent year on year to 30.8 billion roubles. Its profit reached 3.8 billion roubles from 928 million last year.

Russian Railways has permission from the government to sell a controlling stake in Transcontainer as part a long term plan to raise cash for new infrastructure, but asked last year if it could postpone the sale due to poor market conditions.

The state monopoly raised $400 million from a London IPO of Transcontainer in November 2010.

