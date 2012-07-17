FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Transcontainer Q1 earnings double yr/yr
July 17, 2012 / 6:11 AM / 5 years ago

Russia's Transcontainer Q1 earnings double yr/yr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, July 17 (Reuters) - Russian rail group Transcontainer said on Tuesday its first-quarter net profit doubled, year-on-year, to stand at 1.2 billion roubles ($36.80 million).

The result came on the back of a 33.3 percent rise in revenues to 8.5 billion roubles, the company said in a statement.

Transcontainer, majority owned by state rail monopoly Russian Railways, transports goods for a wide range of industries including autos, consumer goods, metals and paper across Russia’s vast rail network.

