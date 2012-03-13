UPDATE 2-Transcontinental posts loss on tax provision

* Q1 loss C$0.41/shr vs EPS C$0.32 last year

March 13 (Reuters) - Transcontinental Inc posted a first-quarter loss on a tax provision and said a weak advertising market would continue to haunt Canada’s biggest commercial printer, which nevertheless raised its quarterly dividend by 7 percent.

The Montreal-based company said its media unit struggled as the broader national advertising market shrank by as much as 5 percent this year.

The company said its net loss was C$33.3 million ($33.5 million), or 41 Canadian cents a share, compared with a net profit of C$25.7 million, or 32 Canadian cents a share, a year ago.

Revenue fell 4 percent to C$495.9 million, hurt mainly by the sale of its black-and-white book printing business.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned 33 Canadian cents a share. That was 1 Canadian cent shy of the average analyst expectation, while revenue missed by some C$15 million, according to Thomson Reuters data.

The sale was part of an asset swap with Quad/Graphics Inc which offloaded Transcontinental’s Mexican printing presses and bolstered its Canadian capabilities.

Executives pointed out there was a six-month void in revenue as the sale closed in September but the acquisition wasn’t completed until two weeks ago.

The fall in net income was mainly due to a tax reassessment of C$58 million , which the company intends to contest.

Transcontinental, which also publishes magazines, community newspapers and French-language educational resources, has been hit by a broader slump in advertising spending.

Transcontinental inked a four-year deal to double its marketing for Canadian Tire Corp starting in January, and has printed the Globe and Mail newspaper since late 2010.

The company increased its quarterly dividend by 7 percent to 14.5 Canadian cents. Its shares were flat at C$12.88 by early afternoon on the Toronto Stock Exchange.