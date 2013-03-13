FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Transcontinental Inc posts higher adjusted profit on acquisition
March 13, 2013 / 11:01 AM / in 5 years

Transcontinental Inc posts higher adjusted profit on acquisition

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 13 (Reuters) - Transcontinental Inc, Canada’s largest commercial printer, reported a 5 percent rise in first-quarter adjusted profit, helped by the acquisition of Quad/Graphics Canada Inc.

Net profit applicable to participating shares was C$17.8 million ($17.4 million), or 23 Canadian cents per share, compared with a net loss of C$33.3 million, or 41 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, net income rose to C$28.5 million, or 37 Canadian cents per share, from C$27.1 million, or 33 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

