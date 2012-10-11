New Issue-TransDigm sells $550 mln in notes

Oct 11 (Reuters) - TransDigm Inc on Wednesday sold $550 million of senior subordinated notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. The size of the deal was increased from the originally planned $500 million. UBS, Credit Suisse, Citigroup and Morgan Stanley were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: TRANSDIGM AMT $550 MLN COUPON 5.5 PCT MATURITY 10/15/2020 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 04/15/2013 MOODY'S B3 YIELD 5.5 PCT SETTLEMENT 10/15/2012 S&P B-MINUS SPREAD 418.5 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A