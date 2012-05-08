FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TransDigm raises forecast as 2nd-qtr profit beats
May 8, 2012 / 11:17 AM / in 5 years

TransDigm raises forecast as 2nd-qtr profit beats

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 8 (Reuters) - Aircraft component maker TransDigm Group Inc posted a better-than-expected quarterly profit on strong commercial aerospace revenue, and raised its full-year forecast to reflect its acquisition of AmSafe Global Holdings.

TransDigm, which designs, produces and supplies engineered aircraft components, now expects 2012 adjusted earnings of $6.23 to $6.57 per share, up from its prior forecast of $5.66 to $6.00 a share.

For the January-March period, the company reported a net income applicable to common stock of $81.6 million, or $1.51 per share, compared with $55.8 million, or $1.04 per share, a year ago.

Excluding items, it earned $1.65 per share.

Analysts on an average were expecting earnings of $1.46 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

