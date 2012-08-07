TransDigm results beat estimates, raises forecast

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Aircraft parts maker TransDigm Group Inc posted better-than-expected quarterly results on stronger commercial and defense markets, and the company raised its forecast for the year.

TransDigm, which designs, produces and supplies engineered aircraft components, said it now expects fiscal 2012 adjusted earnings of between $6.58 and $6.70 per share, up from its prior forecast of between $6.23 and $6.57 per share.

Net income rose to $90.4 million, or $$1.68 per share, from $56.3 million, or $1.06 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned $1.88 per share.

Sales rose 42 percent to $461.7 million.

Analysts had expected earnings of $1.70 per share on revenue of $452.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of Cleveland-based TransDigm closed at $122.98 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.