FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TransDigm results beat estimates, raises forecast
Sections
Featured
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Iran warns U.S. against imposing fresh sanctions
Iran warns U.S. against imposing fresh sanctions
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 7, 2012 / 11:25 AM / 5 years ago

TransDigm results beat estimates, raises forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Aircraft parts maker TransDigm Group Inc posted better-than-expected quarterly results on stronger commercial and defense markets, and the company raised its forecast for the year.

TransDigm, which designs, produces and supplies engineered aircraft components, said it now expects fiscal 2012 adjusted earnings of between $6.58 and $6.70 per share, up from its prior forecast of between $6.23 and $6.57 per share.

Net income rose to $90.4 million, or $$1.68 per share, from $56.3 million, or $1.06 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned $1.88 per share.

Sales rose 42 percent to $461.7 million.

Analysts had expected earnings of $1.70 per share on revenue of $452.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of Cleveland-based TransDigm closed at $122.98 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.