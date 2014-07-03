FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Romania's Transelectrica plans 5.3 bln lei investment by 2023
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 3, 2014 / 11:02 AM / 3 years ago

Romania's Transelectrica plans 5.3 bln lei investment by 2023

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUCHAREST, July 3 (Reuters) - Romanian state-owned power grid operator Transelectrica plans to invest 5.3 billion lei ($1.65 billion) to upgrade its power lines by 2023, it said on Thursday.

The company aims to expand interconnection projects with neighbouring Bulgaria, Hungary, Serbia and Moldova, as well as strengthen its network in southeastern Romania, where most renewable energy projects are located.

Transelectrica recorded a net profit of 136.5 million lei in the first quarter, up 49 percent on the year, driven by higher revenues and market deregulation.

Under an aid deal led by the International Monetary Fund, Romania is deregulating its energy markets in stages for industrial users and households by 2017 for the power sector and 2018 for gas. ($1 = 3.2132 Romanian lei) (Reporting by Luiza Ilie; Editing by Radu Marinas)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.