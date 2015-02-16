FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Romania's Transelectrica profit up, tad above forecast
February 16, 2015

Romania's Transelectrica profit up, tad above forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUCHAREST, Feb 16 (Reuters) - State-owned Romanian power grid operator Transelectrica net profit rose 85 percent to 370 million lei ($94.86 million) in 2014, it said on Monday, slightly above market expectations and driven by higher revenues and deregulation.

Analysts at SSIF Broker had expected a net profit of 357.6 million lei and Raiffeisen forecast a 358 million profit. Transelectrica recorded a net of 200.9 million lei in 2013.

Under an aid deal with the International Monetary Fund and the European Commission, Romania is set to deregulate its energy markets in stages for industrial users and households. ($1 = 3.9006 lei) (Reporting by Radu Marinas)

