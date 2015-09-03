Transgender campaigners laud Canada prison initiative six months on

TORONTO, Sept 3 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - More than 40 transgender prisoners in Canada’s largest province have been jailed according to their chosen identity, rather than their physical attributes, as part of a program hailed by human rights activists, Ontario’s corrections minister said.

“Inmates are treated based on their own self-identification,” Yasir Naqvi, Ontario’s minister of corrections and community safety, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

“If they identify as female they would be held in a female prison.”

At least 43 inmates have been held according to their chosen gender since the rules were changed in January, he said.

“Trans rights are human rights, there is no distinction between the two,” he said, hailing the prison policy as the first of its kind in North America.

Before the change, transgender inmates were often held in isolation - a decision slammed by rights groups - as guards did not know where to place them to ensure their safety.

Supporters believe the initiative is a small, yet important, step towards bringing transgender rights into the mainstream, and improving prison conditions generally.

RESPONSE TO PRESSURE

Before the changes, Bryonie Baxter, executive director of the Elizabeth Fry Society of Ottawa, a prison rights group, received an urgent complaint from a transgender inmate.

The person, who identified as female, was being held with a group of males who said they were sex offenders.

“She didn’t feel safe,” Baxter told the Thomson Reuters Foundation, adding that several other transgender prisoners were being inappropriately housed and put at risk.

There were other issues as well, she said. “Medical doctors would be asked to verify if a person was trans or not, rather than taking the word of the people who self identified.”

Upon incarceration, all inmates are strip searched by a person of the same gender. For transgender prisoners, there was confusion about who should perform the search, Baxter said.

“There was a complete lack of understanding, and it would lead to private and difficult questions about the level of surgery that had occurred,” she said.

Everyday issues faced by all inmates, including access to toliets and showers, medical checks and time outside, became more complicated as guards didn’t know how to handle transgender prisoners, Baxter said.

Activists made a human rights complaint about the treatment of transgender inmates, and the government listened, she said.

She has heard no complaints from non-transgender inmates about being uncomfortable in the same facility as people who have different sex organs.

If a prisoner poses a “health or safety risk” to other inmates - for example if a man tried to call himself a trans woman in order to be held in a female unit - guards can intervene to stop the transfer, activists said.

Statistics on how the change has impacted rehabilitation are not available.

Most inmates in provincial jails are held for relatively short periods, an average of six to eight months, Naqvi said.

Figures on the cost of the program are not available as it has been running for only six months, Naqvi added.

The Thomson Reuters Foundation was unable to interview transgender prisoners who are being held under the program due to a labour dispute in Ontario’s prisons which makes it difficult for outsiders to enter the jails.

The policy does not apply to federal jails in Canada, where most of the country’s prisoners are held.

“In Ontario, we have a lesbian premier and a supportive minister who backed the changes,” trans rights activist Susan Gapka told the Thomson Reuters Foundation. “Things are moving forward, hopefully.” (Reporting By Chris Arsenault, editing by Tim Pearce. Please credit the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the charitable arm of Thomson Reuters, that covers humanitarian news, women’s rights, trafficking, corruption and climate change. Visit www.trust.org)