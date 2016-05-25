Transferwise raises $26 million in new funds

LONDON, May 25 (Reuters) - Money transfer website Transferwise raised a further $26 million from a group of investors led by asset management firm Baillie Gifford, the group said in a statement seen by Reuters on Wednesday.

The new funds, the company’s first since a round early last year, brings total capital raising by the site since its 2011 launch to $117 million, the statement said.

The company’s existing investors include U.S. venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz, Peter Thiel’s Valar Ventures and Richard Branson. (Reporting by Patrick Graham; editing by Anjuli Davies)