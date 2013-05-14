FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PayPal co-founder Thiel invests in London start-up TransferWise
May 14, 2013

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 14 (Reuters) - London-based start-up TransferWise, a peer-to-peer international money transfer business, has secured an investment from Valar Ventures, the venture fund set up by PayPal co-founder and Facebook investor Peter Thiel.

TransferWise, which launched in 2011, said Valar Ventures was leading a $6 million funding round, marking the U.S. fund’s first investment in Europe.

TransferWise co-founder Taavet Hinrikus said having Thiel on board would enable the company to accelerate its expansion plans.

“This year we’re aiming to add a dozen new currencies and launch the site in new markets including Germany, Spain, France, and Italy,” he said on Tuesday

Hinrikus and his fellow founder Kristo Kaarmann realised they could exchange pounds and euros between themselves at the mid-market exchange rate, saving on the fees imposed by banks.

The business has now transferred more than 125 million pounds ($192 million) worth of customers’ money, the company said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
