FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
UK money transfer site Transferwise volumes rise to 800 mln stg a month
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 5, 2016 / 10:20 AM / a year ago

UK money transfer site Transferwise volumes rise to 800 mln stg a month

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Transferwise said customers were now transferring 800 million pounds ($1.07 billion) in more than 600,000 transactions each month as the London-based money transfer website gave monthly transaction volumes and values for the first time publicly on Monday.

An annual report for the money transfer site showed it had tripled revenue to 28 million pounds in the year to March, but the firm also said that figure was now around 5 million pounds a month, having doubled in the past 12 months.

It said transaction volumes were also up 50 percent in the past six months, while the amount transferred for customers between different currencies each month had risen from around 500 million pounds a year ago.

The company's existing investors include U.S. venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz, Peter Thiel's Valar Ventures and Richard Branson. ($1 = 0.7505 pounds) (Reporting by Patrick Graham, editing by Louise Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.