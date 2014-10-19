FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia's Transfield says receives $876 mln Ferrovial bid
October 19, 2014 / 9:45 PM / 3 years ago

Australia's Transfield says receives $876 mln Ferrovial bid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Australian management firm Transfield Services Ltd said on Monday it had received an indicative takeover proposal from Spain’s Ferrovial valuing the company at around A$1 billion ($876 million)

Ferrovial had made a conditional proposal at A$1.95 per share, a 30 percent premium to Transfield’s last traded price, but a level the Transfield board said it did not believe reflected the underlying value of its shares.

“Nevertheless, the Board believes that shareholders interests are best served by conducting exploratory discussions with Ferrovial to determine whether a proposal which would deliver better value to shareholders, can be put forward,” the company said in a statement. (1 US dollar = 1.1418 Australian dollar) (Reporting by Lincoln Feast; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

