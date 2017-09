June 2 (Reuters) - Canadian trucking company TransForce Inc said it would buy truckload transport and logistics company Transport America for $310 million, including debt, from private equity firm Goldner Hawn Johnson & Morrison Inc.

Transport America’s network includes 12 terminals in the United States, TransForce said in a statement. (Reporting by Sneha Banerjee in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)