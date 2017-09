BUCHAREST, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Romania’s state-owned gas pipeline operator Transgaz posted a nine-month net profit of 374.04 million lei ($105.24 million), above forecast and more than double compared with the same period of last year, company data showed on Wednesday.

Analysts at Alpha Bank in Bucharest had expected a net profit of 337.6 million lei. Transgaz recorded a net profit of 160 million lei in the same period of 2013. ($1 = 3.5542 Romanian lei) (Reporting by Luiza Ilie)