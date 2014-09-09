FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Transgene prepares to initiate Phase 3 trials for two programs
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
September 9, 2014 / 9:21 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Transgene prepares to initiate Phase 3 trials for two programs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 9(Reuters) - Transgene SA :

* Reported on Monday H1 revenue of 6.3 million euros versus 6.7 million euros in H1 213

* H1 net loss of 25.1 million euros versus loss of 23.2 million euros in H1 2013

* Said no deviation is expected in cash burn for FY, guidance is 50-55 million euros

* Said secondary endpoint in the TG4010 TIME trial shows an improvement in line with that observed with the progression-free survival (PFS) data from the study reported earlier this year

* Prepares to initiate Phase 3 trials for two programs, TG4010 and Pexa-Vec, and enter a third program, TG1050, into the clinic by the end of this year

Source text for Eikon: [ID: nBwbQyCqva]

Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.