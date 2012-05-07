FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-TransGlobe's profit rises on output, oil price
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 7, 2012 / 11:21 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-TransGlobe's profit rises on output, oil price

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 7 (Reuters) - TransGlobe Energy Corp’s quarterly profit rose nearly four times on increased production and higher oil prices.

The oil and gas company, which operates in the Egypt and Yemen, said its first quarter profit rose to $11.0 million, or 15 cents a share, from $2.9 million, or 4 cents a share, a year ago.

Oil and gas sales, net of royalties, rose 46 percent to $77.2 million.

The Calgary, Alberta-based firm’s primary assets in Egypt contributed about 98 percent of its first-quarter production.

During the first quarter, total production rose by 49 percent to 16,720 bopd, TransGlobe said.

Like most oil-focused companies, TransGlobe also benefited form a 9 percent year-over-year rise in U.S. crude oil prices .

The company’s shares, which have gained more than 50 percent in value this year, closed at C$13.21 on Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.