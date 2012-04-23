FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Shareholder consortium prepares takeover of Transics
April 23, 2012 / 4:25 PM / 5 years ago

Shareholder consortium prepares takeover of Transics

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, April 23 (Reuters) - A shareholder consortium which includes the chief executive of Transics International is preparing a takeover of the company, the consortium said in a statement on Monday.

The consortium, Tavares, represents about 30 percent of the shareholders, including chief executive Walter Mastelinck and Creafund, a Belgian investment fund.

“Tavares NV is in the process of preparing a formal file for submission to the Financial Services and Markets Authority,” it said in a statement.

Belgium-based Transics makes onboard computers for trucks. (Reporting by Ben Deighton)

