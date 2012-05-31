Alstom, FSI make offer to buy tramway maker Translohr

PARIS, May 31 (Reuters) - Alstom and French sovereign fund FSI said on Thursday they were going ahead with plans to buy French tramway maker Translohr but did not say how much they had offered after due diligence showed Translohr’s financial situation was worse than expected.

In April, the French engineering company and the FSI had said they were studying the purchase of 85 percent of Translohr for around 60 million euros.

“The commercial and financial situation of Translohr appeared much more difficult than described by its owner in April and does not allow us to consider a transaction of around 60 million euros as stated in April before due diligence,” an Alstom group spokeswomam said.

She did not provide futher details. (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon, additional reporting by Benjamin Mallet; Editing by Will Waterman)