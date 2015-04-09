FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Communications Equipment
April 9, 2015 / 6:16 AM / 2 years ago

Infinera makes recommended SEK 3 bln bid for Sweden's Transmode

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, April 9 (Reuters) - U.S. network gear maker Infinera said on Thursday it was offering to buy Transmode for about 3 billion Swedish crowns ($345 mln) in cash and shares in a bid to acquire optical network technology and broaden its geographic presence.

Infinera said the bid valued each Transmode share at 109 crowns, representing a premium of 13 percent compared to Wednesday’s closing price of 96.50 crowns.

“The acquisition of Transmode accelerates the realization of our long held vision of providing an end-to-end portfolio of world class optical transport products,” Infinera Chief Executive Tom Fallon said in a statement.

Infinera said it expected to generate synergies from a combination of the two companies, in part due to the minimal overlap of the firms’ customer bases.

The board of Transmode unanimously recommended its shareholders to accept the offer. The acceptance period is expected to run from June 26-July 17.

$1 = 8.6877 Swedish crowns Reporting by Oskar von Bahr; editing by Niklas Pollard

