Kinder Morgan shuts Trans Mountain line after 12-barrel spill

CALGARY, Alberta, June 13 (Reuters) - Kinder Morgan Energy Partners LP has shut its 307,000 barrel per day Trans Mountain pipeline after a spill of around 12 barrels of oil was detected during routine maintenance work.

In a statement Thursday, Kinder Morgan said staff had shut the line and been investigating the incident since Wednesday afternoon. The release has been fully contained, with no impact on any water course or threat to the public, it said.

The line carries crude, refined and semi-refined products from Edmonton, Alberta, to the port of Vancouver and Puget Sound.