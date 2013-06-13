FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 13, 2013 / 2:30 PM / in 4 years

Spill on Trans Mountain oil pipeline Canada's NEB says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CALGARY, Alberta, June 13 (Reuters) - Canada’s National Energy Board said on Thursday it was responding to an oil spill on the Kinder Morgan Energy Partners LP 307,000 barrel per day Trans Mountain pipeline southwest of Merritt, British Columbia.

The NEB received a report of the incident late Wednesday afternoon and the pipeline has been shut down to prevent additional oil from being released.

The size of the spill is yet to be determined.

Kinder Morgan Energy Partners was not immediately available for comment.

