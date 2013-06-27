FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kinder Morgan says aiming for Trans Mountain restart later on Thursday
June 27, 2013 / 7:31 PM / 4 years ago

Kinder Morgan says aiming for Trans Mountain restart later on Thursday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CALGARY, Alberta, June 27 (Reuters) - Kinder Morgan Energy Partners LP is working towards restarting its 307,000 barrel per day Trans Mountain pipeline later on Thursday subject to consultation with regulators, the company said.

Kinder Morgan estimates 20 to 25 barrels of oil leaked from the pipeline, which carries oil sands and refined products to the Port of Vancouver and Puget Sound.

The source of the seepage was a small defect in the pipeline, the company said. No health or safety risks were identified and no waterways or wildlife were affected, it said.

