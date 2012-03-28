Russia's Transneft seen doubling dividend

MOSCOW, March 28 (Reuters) - Russia’s oil pipeline monopoly Transneft is expected to double its dividend payout on preferred shares after it published a rise in 2011 profit to Russian Accounting Standards (RAS), analysts said on Wednesday.

Government-controlled Transneft, the subject of market speculation about a possible privatisation, is closely watched by investors. Its preferred shares have risen over 11 percent, year-to-date.

On Wednesday, the company said its net income more than doubled to 11.14 billion roubles ($383.67 million). According to the company strategy, it allocates 10 percent of its net income for the dividend.

Analysts expect Transneft to increase the dividend on preferred shares, which account for 22 percent of its equity, to 1.1 billion roubles from 489 million roubles on 2010 results.

Transneft declined to comment.

According to Nomos Bank analyst Denis Borisov and Vitaly Kryukov from IFD Kapital, Transneft will pay out 716.5 roubles per preferred shares, up from 314.7 roubles last year.