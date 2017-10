MOSCOW, May 24 (Reuters) - The board of Russian pipeline monopoly Transneft said on Thursday it had recommended a 2011 dividend of 716.58 roubles ($22.60) per preference share, more than double the payment for 2010, and 301.31 roubles an ordinary share.

The state-controlled company earlier this month posted a 59 percent rise in full year net profit, driven by increased crude sales to resource hungry China. ($1 = 31.7099 Russian roubles) (Writing by John Bowker; Editing by Katya Golubkova)