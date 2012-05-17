Transneft 2011 net profit up to 188.1 bln rbls

MOSCOW, May 17 (Reuters) - Russia’s state oil pipeline operator Transneft posted 188.1 billion roubles ($6 billion) in net profit last year, up from 118.6 billion roubles in 2010, the company said on its web site on Thursday.

Last year, the economy ministry proposed selling a 3 percent voting stake in Transneft, in a proposal backed by Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, who was then president. Acting Deputy Prime Minister Igor Sechin opposes the sale. ($1 = 30.9242 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Katya Golubkova)