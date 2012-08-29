Russia's Transneft Q2 net income down 24 pct y/y

MOSCOW, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Russia’s state-owned oil pipeline monopoly Transneft said on Wednesday its second-quarter net profit fell 23.5 percent, year-on-year, to 34.5 billion roubles ($1.08 billion) as the Russian rouble weakened and expenses rose.

Transneft said it recorded a 46.6 billion roubles forex loss in the second quarter.

The company’s sales for the April-June 2012 period were up 9 percent, year-on-year, to 179.94 billion roubles.