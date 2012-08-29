FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Transneft Q2 net income down 24 pct y/y
August 29, 2012 / 2:26 PM / 5 years ago

Russia's Transneft Q2 net income down 24 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Russia’s state-owned oil pipeline monopoly Transneft said on Wednesday its second-quarter net profit fell 23.5 percent, year-on-year, to 34.5 billion roubles ($1.08 billion) as the Russian rouble weakened and expenses rose.

Transneft said it recorded a 46.6 billion roubles forex loss in the second quarter.

The company’s sales for the April-June 2012 period were up 9 percent, year-on-year, to 179.94 billion roubles.

$1 = 32.0150 Russian roubles Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin

