FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-S.Africa's Transnet awards contract to CSR Zhuzhou
Sections
Featured
How the Vegas shooter foiled a well-oiled counter-terrorism plan
las Vegas Massacre
How the Vegas shooter foiled a well-oiled counter-terrorism plan
Unexpected breather for some bankrupt U.S. retailers
Economy
Unexpected breather for some bankrupt U.S. retailers
SEC's corporate filing system vulnerable
Cyber Risk
SEC's corporate filing system vulnerable
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Africa
October 22, 2012 / 1:46 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-S.Africa's Transnet awards contract to CSR Zhuzhou

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds details)

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 22 (Reuters) - South African state rail freight group Transnet said on Monday it had awarded a contract for 95 electric locomotives to a group led by China’s CSR Zhuzhou Electric.

The trains will be used in Transnet’s general freight business, with the first batch to be delivered by December 2013, Transnet said in a statement.

The group said it would also seek to procure 1,064 locomotives in the next quarter at a cost of R35 billion, which it said was unprecedented in South Africa’s history.

“The procurement will lay a platform for a 7-year strategic partnership between Transnet and their suppliers in the locomotive cluster,” the group said. (Reporting by Tosin Sulaiman; Editing by David Dolan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.