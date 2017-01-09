FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
Norway appeals court clears Transocean in tax-evasion case
January 9, 2017 / 9:38 PM / 7 months ago

Norway appeals court clears Transocean in tax-evasion case

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Jan 9 (Reuters) -

* Offshore rig firm Transocean was cleared of accusations of tax evasion in a civilian case brought by the Norwegian state, a Norwegian appeals court said in a verdict on Monday

* By reversing the verdict made by a lower court, Transocean avoided claims of about 400 million Norwegian crowns ($47 million) to the Norwegian tax authorities

* In January, Norwegian police said they had dropped a planned appeal in a criminal case against Transocean declaring that the company and its advisers were considered innocent in the decade-long tax fraud case

* The civilian case was based on the same foundation as the criminal case, the court said in the verdict

Reporting by Stine Jacobsen; Editing by Louise Ireland

