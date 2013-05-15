FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Transocean lands more rig work off Australian coast
May 15, 2013 / 9:51 PM / in 4 years

Transocean lands more rig work off Australian coast

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 15 (Reuters) - Transocean Ltd has found more work off Australia’s coast for three rigs at higher rates than before, underlining the importance of emerging oil and gas regions for contract drillers.

Transocean, the world’s largest offshore rig fleet owner, said its Deepwater Millennium drillship will move from Mozambique to Australia and start work in February at a rate of $605,000 per day for two years, up from the $545,000 it now earns.

ConocoPhillips also extended for two months a contract for a midwater rig off Australia at a $440,000 dayrate, up from $293,000 before, Transocean said in its fleet status report released on Wednesday.

Also, confirming a previous announcement, Transocean said the Jack Bates deepwater rig will start earning a $525,000 dayrate for three months from an unidentified company starting in July, up from the $380,000 now being paid by Santos.

On its quarterly conference call last week, Transocean had talked of slowness in the deepwater market.

On Tuesday, a vice president at rival Noble Corp responded by telling a Citi conference that Noble still sees the deepwater market as “very strong” and cited 52 deepwater discoveries in 2012 as a sign of the need for more work.

He said fewer than half of those discoveries were in the “Golden Triangle” of West Africa, Brazil and the Gulf of Mexico, reinforcing the importance of emerging opportunities on the other side of Africa, as well as Australia and Southeast Asia.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
